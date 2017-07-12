'I've got posters of him on my wall!' Joseph Parker's young cousin following his footsteps as golden shot beckons at Youth Games

Joseph Parker may be in London promoting his next fight, but he's keeping a close eye on his young cousin, Pelea Fruean, who's set to compete in the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas next week.

And there's no surprises as to what sport she's entered in.

"I had never planned to do boxing," Pelea said.

"My dad just asked me one night, 'do you want to train with Joe?' and I was like, 'sweet!'"

That training began at the age of 12, where she would walk to Parker's house after school and spar with her hero in his garage.

"I've got posters of him on my wall. [He's a] big inspiration to me."

The hard work has already taken the 16-year-old a long way - she's ranked second in the world in the Junior 60kg division and holds three New Zealand titles.

To ensure she is constantly bettering herself, Pelea fits in three training sessions around her school life every day.

"I know it's a real demanding sport and it challenges me mentally and physically but it’s become a lifestyle."

And it's a lifestyle she's committed to.

The Olympic Games are the ultimate goal but in the meantime, she's off to her first big event - the Commonwealth Youth Games - alongside 33 other young, competing Kiwis.

Parker knows what that's like after he competed in the youth Olympics seven years ago in Singapore.

The WBO Heavyweight champion extended encouragement to the youthful troupe, although he wasn’t shy on making a special mention.

"I want to say go hard, try your best, know that I'm backing you guys," he said in a video played to the athletes yesterday.

"And just wanted to make a special shout out to Pelea Fruen. Got your back cuz and looking forward to a great result!"

The gesture wasn't lost on his younger cousin.

"It means a lot honestly.