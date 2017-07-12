 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'I've got posters of him on my wall!' Joseph Parker's young cousin following his footsteps as golden shot beckons at Youth Games

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Joseph Parker may be in London promoting his next fight, but he's keeping a close eye on his young cousin, Pelea Fruean, who's set to compete in the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas next week.

Pelea Fruean, 16, is already ranked second in the world in her division and holds three NZ titles.
Source: 1 NEWS

And there's no surprises as to what sport she's entered in.

"I had never planned to do boxing," Pelea said.

"My dad just asked me one night, 'do you want to train with Joe?' and I was like, 'sweet!'"

That training began at the age of 12, where she would walk to Parker's house after school and spar with her hero in his garage.

"I've got posters of him on my wall. [He's a] big inspiration to me."

The hard work has already taken the 16-year-old a long way - she's ranked second in the world in the Junior 60kg division and holds three New Zealand titles.

To ensure she is constantly bettering herself, Pelea fits in three training sessions around her school life every day.

"I know it's a real demanding sport and it challenges me mentally and physically but it’s become a lifestyle."

And it's a lifestyle she's committed to.

The Olympic Games are the ultimate goal but in the meantime, she's off to her first big event - the Commonwealth Youth Games - alongside 33 other young, competing Kiwis.

Parker knows what that's like after he competed in the youth Olympics seven years ago in Singapore.

The WBO Heavyweight champion extended encouragement to the youthful troupe, although he wasn’t shy on making a special mention.

"I want to say go hard, try your best, know that I'm backing you guys," he said in a video played to the athletes yesterday.

"And just wanted to make a special shout out to Pelea Fruen. Got your back cuz and looking forward to a great result!"

The gesture wasn't lost on his younger cousin.

"It means a lot honestly.

"I love Joe so much - he shows me nothing but support and love."

Related

Joseph Parker

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Queensland captain made sure the Maroons' great had one last special Origin moment.

Emotional Cameron Smith calls up injured Maroons legend Johnathan Thurston to help him hoist Origin Shield after series win

00:23
2
The Maroons hero became just the fifth Queenslander to score three tries in a single Origin game - but he really did earn it.

As it happened: Holmes snags hat-trick, Maroons dominate Blues to win State of Origin for another year

00:25
3
The American beat Murray 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Andy Murray crashes out of Wimbledon after going down to American Sam Querrey


00:28
4
Queensland saved a couple of tricks for the series-deciding match, but this touch from the Maroons half is pure magic.

'That's one of the great Origin tries!' Cronk nails breathtaking low cross kick with pinpoint perfection to extend QLD lead

5
Cathrine Tuivaiti of the Central Pulse under pressure from Zoe Walker of the Tactix during the ANZ Netball Premiership match, Tactix v Pulse, Horncastle Arena, Christchurch, New Zealand, 15th May 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Former Silver Ferns Cat Tuivaiti confirms departure for Aussie competition next season

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:23
Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.

00:44
Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

Video: Polar blast turns Mt Ruapehu's famous Chateau Tongariro into winter wonderland

Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

00:33
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill

The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions in some places dangerous.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ