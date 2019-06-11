TODAY |

'I've got a better appreciation of what we have' - Elite rowers' returns bolster Kiwi crews

When New Zealand's elite rowers depart for Europe later this week, Ian Seymour and Eve Macfarlane will be relishing the chance to wear the silver fern once again.

Having thought he'd walked away from rowing for good seven years ago, 31-year-old Seymour rediscovered his love for the sport after forming the rebel "Bad Boys" crew earlier this year.

That experience convinced Seymour that he still has more to give, ready for another shot at competing.

"I've got a better appreciation of what we have in New Zealand," he told 1 NEWS.

"If you're doing something you love, even the hardest of times, the lowest of lows you'll be able to push through it.

"Even when some people think they're having a bad day or things are tough, really we are having a bloody good opportunity here to do stuff that not many people in the world get to do."

Seymour's return has been so intense, he even managed to snap an oar in training.

"You jokingly probably say you want to go out there and break an oar - but that's more of a mentality thing than a reality thing."

Seymour will be joined by Macfarlane, who's switched to sweep oar rowing after last taking to the water as part of the double at the Rio Olympics, alongside lightweight rower Sophie Mackenzie - back for the first time since 2016.

Rowing NZ general manager Ruth Hamilton is beaming over the return of the duo.

"They bring experience, knowledge," she said.

"They've been there, they know what it takes to win, so they've really been leading the way in terms of the way they conduct themselves on a daily basis."

    Two top rowers are back for another go after some time away. Source: 1 NEWS
