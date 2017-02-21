 

'I've come all this way' - Kiwi solo sailor refuses to give up after nautical nightmare

Solo sailor Conrad Colman is powering on in his quest for the Vendee Globe non-stop around the world race.

Conrad Colman has had to contend with a broken mast as the Vendee Globe non-stop race nears its conclusion.
Source: 1 NEWS

Colman, 32, was in all sorts of strife, with a top 10 finish locked in his sights, disaster struck, snapping his mast in two.

"It was pretty heart-breaking," Colman told 1 NEWS.

"There are emotions of 'Oh my goodness, my race is over'."

However, rather than accept his race was run, Colman came up with some trademark Kiwi ingenuity to get things back on track.

Colman managed to glue the cracked boom back together, before turning what was left of the sail into a makeshift rig.

"I felt like I've come all this way and I was driven by anger and frustration on one side, and also bloody mindedness, stubbornness not to be beaten on the doorstep of the race."

Heading into this 106th day of the race Colman expects to finish the round the world event in the next five days.

