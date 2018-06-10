 

'I've been preparing for this fight, bro' - Robert Whittaker tells rival who missed weight that UFC showdown is still on

New Zealand born UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has shown his class, comforting his opponent Yoel Romero who missed weight by 90 grams yesterday and confirming that their second fight is on in Chicago.

Whittaker's middleweight title is no longer on the line today after Romero failed to make weight twice yesterday.

The Cuban fighter was approached by Whittaker yesterday, with the Kiwi born fighter telling his rival not to worry and that their MMA bout will still go ahead at UFC 225.

"I've been preparing for this fight, bro," Whittaker told Romero.

The 27-year-old fighter told media there was no way he will pull out of the fight.

"I came for a five round fight, I travelled very far to fight," he said.

Fighting out of Australia, Whittaker claims to represent both New Zealand and Australia.

"Walking away at this point you know I have a job to do and I have been doing it professionally so far and I'm just worrying about me."

Whittaker defeated Romero in their first fight last July by unanimous decision at UFC 213 to capture the interim UFC middleweight.

Whittaker was named the official middleweight champion after Canadian fighter Georges St-Pierre vacated the title after his win over English fighter Michael Bisping in November last year at UFC 217.

