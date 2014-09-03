 

'I've already fought three dopers in a row': Mark Hunt gets special doping clause for next UFC fight

AAP

New Zealand-born UFC heavyweight star Mark Hunt is set for a showdown with Alistair Overeem at UFC 209, in Las Vegas, on March 4.

Mark Hunt

But Hunt, who last fought former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar, who was later found to have doped in the lead-up to their UFC 200 fight has a condition when it comes to accepting the fight.

That condition is a contractual clause, stating that if Overeem is caught doping Hunt gets compensation in the form of a large chunk of his opponent's purse for the fight.

Hunt asked for half of Lensar's purse after the UFC 200 loss to Lesnar, which has now been ruled a no contest.

Kiwi-born heavyweight blows up after UFC reveals Lesnar tested positive for a banned substance immediately after beating Mark Hunt.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 42-year-old Hunt, who was riding a two-fight win streak before the Lesnar bout has been vocal in his criticism of dopers in the sport and is adamant he wants to be protected from fighting athletes who dope.

"My clause will protect me in this instance and take the financial gain of the opponent if caught cheating, " Hunt told Markhunt.tv.

"That deterrent will protect me and other fighters. I'm pushing for this clause, I want to fight and I am ready. If the fight doesn't go ahead it's not my doing."

Reports suggest Brock Lesnar will face no penalty despite failing a doping test after fighting Kiwi heavyweight.

When asked if he was prepared to fight without the clause, Hunt ruled it out.

"I will not fight without this clause. I've already fought three dopers in a row and I'm not going to fight again without security. All I want is a fair go and an even playing field," he said.

Kiwi UFC star threatens to quit after the Canadian was notified of a potential violation of the UFC's anti-doping policy from an out-of-competition drug test.
Source: 1 NEWS

The fight against 36-year-old Briton Overeem would give Hunt the opportunity to face an opponent who he has fought before, albeit a long time ago.

The two met in July 2008 when Overeem submitted Hunt via keylock in the opening round of DREAM promotion bout in Japan.

Hunt is adamant that if this battle between the two goes ahead, the result will be different.

"Overeem was one of my losses over a seven-fight losing streak when I was fighting battles outside the ring as well as inside, " Hunt said.

"I couldn't have beaten a wooden chair at that time in my life. I've never lost a rematch and I'm not about to."

Overeem is coming off a first round KO loss to heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Hunt also fought Miocic in 2015 and lost via knockout in the fifth round.

