'It's a very small chance' – NZ Athletics refuse to rule Jacko Gill out of Comm Games inclusion

Kiwi shot putter Jacko Gill is a very small chance of competing in April's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, NZ Athletics' high performance director Scott Goodman says.

Gill, 23, was ruled out of competition for six months in December, suffering myocarditis , inflammation of the heart that hinders the ability to pump blood around the body.

However, he could be a surprise inclusion in New Zealand’s athletics contingent, Goodman told 1 NEWS today.

"His management and Jacko himself have asked us to nominate him," he said.

"He's got another scan in the first week of March. He's of the opinion that if he's given the all-clear, he would like the opportunity."