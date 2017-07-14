 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'It's something I’ve been drawn to' - Blair Tuke on his next big challenge, the Volvo Ocean Race

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Team NZ foil trimmer will link up with Spain's Mapfre for the great race.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:35
1
Ivan Cleary, Simon Mannering, Ben Matulino and other teammates sent a special farewell video message for the departing Warrior.

Watch: Warriors' Manu Vatuvei touched by farewell video from friends and players: 'I don't like saying goodbyes'

00:25
2
Manu's biggest fan has nailed her colours to the mast as the Warriors' star prepares to leave the club.

Watch: Videobomb! Brodie Kane interrupts Super Rugby preview with giant Manu Vatuvei cutout

04:36
3
Stephen Stuart and Guy Heveldt pick apart this week's Super Rugby action.

Super Rugby round 17 PICKS: Will the Hurricanes end the Crusaders' unbeaten run in the final round?

00:23
4
The All Blacks duo were snapped play-fighting at training this morning.

Watch: Kieran Read and Luke Romano shadowbox as Crusaders prepare for Hurricanes clash

00:50
5
The America's Cup winning duo could come face to face against one another.

'Wait and see' – Blair Tuke refuses to deny Peter Burling's Volvo involvement

00:27
The video appears to be from one of four attacks reported to have occurred today in the UK capital.

London hit with five acid attacks in under two hours, male teen arrested

One victim was said to have suffered "life-changing" injuries during one of the attacks.

04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 