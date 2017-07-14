'It's something I've been drawn to' - Blair Tuke on his next big challenge, the Volvo Ocean Race

Team New Zealand foil trimmer Blair Tuke has spoken about his newest challenge, after it was confirmed that he would take part in the Volvo Ocean Race for Spanish team Mapfre.

Tuke is set to arrive in Spain next week to join the rest of the team at their base in Sanxenxo, in the Rías Baixas region of Galicia, for the race beginning on October 22.

Speaking to 1 NEWS' Abby Wilson, Tuke says that the race will see him compete to add to his America's Cup and 2016 Olympic triumphs.

"The way I see it, there's three pinnacles in sailing - the America's Cup, the Olympics and the Volvo," Tuke said.

"The Volvo's something that I've been drawn to for a long time."