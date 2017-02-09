'It's really nice to have the award tonight'- Lisa Carrington on finally winning her first Halberg
Rio Gold medallist Lisa Carrington won Sportswoman of the Year after being nominated for the award six times prior.
The Halberg Disabled Sportsperson of the year spoke of his struggles in preparation for the 2016 Rio Paralympics.
The Halberg Sportsman of the year joked that being a father is even harder than being an athlete.
Sophie Pascoe New Zealand's newest Halberg Leadership recipient says never missing a training session has been a huge part of her success.
The pair are preparing for the cup's return to San Francisco after trading in their 49er for Team New Zealand.
