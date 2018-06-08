 

'It's a pure 50/50 fight' – Boxing world reacts to sudden announcement of Joseph Parker’s latest bout

Despite rumours Parker was US-bound, the Kiwi is returning to the UK to challenge Dillian Whyte.
Paula Fifita hurt her arm on a luggage conveyor belt in the international terminal.

Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

2

The story of the wife who defended her husband in a way that left him unemployed

00:18
3
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen snapped after he was repeatedly asked about the crashes he has been involved in recently.

'If I get a few more I'll head-butt someone' - F1 driver snaps over line of questioning

00:20
4
New Zealand are set to take on France in the semi-finals after their 27-18 win over Australia.

Watch: Baby Blacks' smallest player Vilimoni Koroi drops Junior Wallabies back with bone-crunching hit

02:03
5
The last time the two rugby rivals met at Eden Park was five years ago.

All Blacks ready for anything against unpredictable French in first Test

00:59
The incident unfolded in Mt Eden today.

Auckland's western line train services out for rush hour after truck crashes into powerlines

Auckland Transport have put replacement busses on to help stranded commuters.

Son who fatally stabbed father found not guilty of murder at High Court in Auckland

The court heard evidence the deceased had subjected his family to years of violence. On the day he died he beat his wife.

Marama Davidson new co-leader of Green Party

Police Commissioner wants to meet Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson over her claims of 'systemic racism' in force

Ms Davidson says she's often followed in shops and her brother has been getting pulled over for "random checks" since he was a teen.

00:25
Statistics New Zealand figures also show around 10 per cent of Queenstown homes purchased last quarter went to overseas buyers.

One in five inner city Auckland homes bought by foreigners in March quarter

Chinese overseas tax residents purchased 504 homes nationwide in the period.


Auckland, New Zealand - May 26, 2013: People walk beside a MAXX train at platform in Britomart Transport Centre on May 26 2013. It designed to serve up to 10,500 passengers during the peak hour in its current configuration as a terminus

Transport Minister won't commit to timeline for Auckland to Hamilton passenger rail and it's unlikely by 2020 based on Government reports

Feedback to the Government on a fast-tracked 2019 "interim option" rail service has been largely negative.


 
