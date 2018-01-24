 

'It's probably the highest pay day for a NZ athlete' - Parker v Joshua super fight close to sell-out

A sign of things to come for the Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker heavyweight showdown on April 1 (NZ time) with over 70,000 tickets sold in just 24 hours.

Over 70,000 tickets have been sold for the epic unification bout on April 1 (NZ time) in Cardiff.
Source: 1 NEWS

The super heavyweight unification fight is set to go down in Cardiff.

"I think it will be the fastest that that stadium has sold out," said Parker's promoter David Higgins.

"And I think for a single performance it's probably the highest pay day for a New Zealand athlete."

The Principality Stadium can hold about 75,000 people for a rugby Test but 80,000 for a boxing bout. A complete sell out and it will be a record for an indoor boxing promotion.

