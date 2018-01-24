'It's probably the highest pay day for a NZ athlete' - Parker v Joshua super fight close to sell-out

A sign of things to come for the Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker heavyweight showdown on April 1 (NZ time) with over 70,000 tickets sold in just 24 hours.

The super heavyweight unification fight is set to go down in Cardiff.

"I think it will be the fastest that that stadium has sold out," said Parker's promoter David Higgins.

"And I think for a single performance it's probably the highest pay day for a New Zealand athlete."