'It's the pinnacle for us' – Kiwi squash star Joelle King beams after Commonwealth Games selection

Kiwi squash star Joelle King is thrilled at her selection as part of New Zealand's seven-strong contingent for this year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

King is one of NZ's seven-strong squash side to compete on the Gold Coast this year.
Source: 1 NEWS

Currently ranked ninth in the world, King, 29, is off to her third Commonwealth Games, having won gold and silver in the doubles and mixed doubles respectively at Delhi 2010, whilst also bringing home a singles bronze at Glasgow 2014.

Speaking to 1 NEWS via Skype, King was jubilant at the chance to add more Commonwealth Games medals to her collection.

"It's always an absolute honour to be in the Commonwealth Games team," she said.

"It's the pinnacle for us squash players to be involved in such an event."

"I guess it's showing my age now, (Games) number three for me!"

