 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'It's personal with my family': Tom Brady hopes ill mum will make Super Bowl

share

Source:

Associated Press

Tom Brady hopes his mother will be in the stands on Super Bowl Sunday despite dealing with an undisclosed health issue.

Tom Brady

The New England Patriots quarterback acknowledged on Wednesday that his mother Galynn Brady has been ill. He did not provide any details.

"It's personal with my family, and I'm just hoping everyone's here on Sunday to share in a great experience. But it has been a tough year," he said.

"Every family goes through different things and you know my family has always been a great support system for me and hopefully we can make everyone happy on Sunday."

Brady got choked up talking about his father during media night on Monday, and he said Tuesday that his mother had not been able to attend any games this season. On Wednesday, he confirmed that his mother has been ill.

Dan Quinn has studied the All Blacks from afar and has even applied some rugby techniques to his team.
Source: NFL

Though he isn't sure if she'll be able to make the game, he acknowledged how much it will mean to him if she is in the stands as the Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons.

"It's (will be) a special moment," Brady said. "It's always been that way. I think this year is - it will be as special as it's ever been."

The 39-year-old Brady said it's important to him to have his family at the game as small way to thank them for everything they do for him throughout the year.

"It's a great game because it's the final game of the year and it's a culmination of a lot of things," he said. "It's the Super Bowl and it's great for your team, but there's also a lot of people who have made an investment in you ... and you want to be able to reward them as well."

When he gets tickets for his family away from Gillette Stadium he always scopes out where they are so he can acknowledge them before he gets to work. He said he will do that again on Sunday.

"When I go out in pre-game and look around I kind of know where they're going to be and I try to make some eye contact and let them know I'm looking at them," he said. "You like to know where they're at, too. It's going to be great."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:23
1
Blake Ayshford crossed over for a bonus point try after not being held against the Sea Eagles.

Live updates: Warriors suffer first up loss to Manly, Shaun Johnson in doubt

2

Shaun Johnson injury setback hurts Warriors Nines hopes

00:33
3
Green stopped fighting as the referee stepped in but that didn't stop Mundine from launching a big punch.

'I didn't win by eight points': Danny Green humble after points win over Anthony Mundine

00:23
4
Blake Ayshford crossed over for a bonus point try after not being held against the Sea Eagles.

Watch: Blake Ayshford scores runaway try for Warriors after rookie defence from Manly

00:29
5
Kat Whata-Simpkins was left reeling after this cheap hit as the Sevens sisters stole a 14-12 win in Sydney.

Video: Disgusting late tackle sours NZ women's win over France

00:40
A tarpaulin was erected to block media from filming Waitangi ceremonies.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

03:12
'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ