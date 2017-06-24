 

'It's over!' MMA fighter devastates rival within three seconds with brutal punch to the face

Josh Jones didn't mess around when he met Anthony Spires at NEF 29 this week.
Source: Flocombat

00:30
1
Marcel Dionne, 65, lowered the tone of the NHL awards show with his comments towards three-time gold medal winner Ali Raisman, 23.

Video: 'Look at those legs' – presenter causes outrage for dodgy on-stage comments towards Olympic gymnast


01:23
2
Team NZ had a short and sharp training session in Bermuda as they prepare for rivals Oracle in races five and six tomorrow.

'Some good starting practice' - Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby confident ahead of Oracle battle

00:20
3
A group of troops from the New Zealand Army chant the classic Kiwi song Tutira Mai Nga Iwi while marching in formation.

Watch: 'Here's our #tutiramai shuffle' - NZ Army gets behind All Blacks by chanting classic Kiwi song ahead of Lions test

00:13
4
Team NZ took time out today to wish the ABs good luck for their eagerly awaited first Test with the Lions.

'Go well boys!' - Peter Burling and Team NZ crew send All Blacks special message ahead of Lions clash

00:19
5
This New York Mets fan is in the bad books, big time.

Video: Reckless dad nearly drops baby while trying to catch ball at MLB match

01:04
The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Sharks.

Christchurch teen Cruz Topai-Aveai set for the bright lights of the NRL, signs with Sharks

The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Cronulla Sharks.

02:01
The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tomorrow night after overcoming his thumb injury.

'The body's in good nick!' Kieran Read ready to go against physical Lions after two months on the sidelines

The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tonight after overcoming his thumb injury.

00:25
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

00:27
The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Raw: 'Both of us stood up and he pushed me back in my seat' – Lions manager John Spencer talks about altercation with drunk NZ fan

The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.


 
