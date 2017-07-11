 

'It's opened up pathways for other athletes' – Kiwi Olympic weightlifter eager to trial for America's Cup

New Zealand weightlifter Richie Patterson is keen to follow fellow Kiwi Olympians Peter Burling, Blair Tuke and Simon van Velthooven and apply the skills and strength he's acquired in his Olympic discipline on an America's Cup boat.

Richie Patterson is so keen to jump on a boat for 2021, he even attempted to sell his gigantic quads on TradeMe.
Patterson listed an auction to TradeMe last week titled "America's Cup 2021 - Quads For Sale" and tagged sailing teams such as Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA in a Facebook post about his proposal.

"Great for powering hydraulics and systems on America's Cup boats because let's face it – everyone is going to be cycling in Auckland in 2021," Patterson said in the auction's description.

"Comes attached with a short human."

Patterson told 1 NEWS he was well and truly caught up in the prestigious sailing regatta's hype after the Kiwi crew won the Auld Mug.

"It was a great spectacle - like Formula 1 racing on the water," he said.

"It was pretty cool to see some of my teammates from the Olympic Games in a new element - it's opened up pathways for other athletes."

However no sailing companies extended a bid on the auction which closed last Thursday, with Patterson's wife coming out the winner for $11.

Patterson said his wife will likely allow another auction.

