It's on! Mega-boxing fight between Conor McGregor and Mayweather Jr set for August

The mega-boxing bout between Irish MMA star Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr is on for August 26, according to Mayweather Jr that is.

The retired boxing superstar made the announcement on social media this morning, saying: "It's official".

UFC superstar McGregor will face the world’s renowned pound for pound king in Las Vegas.

It is unknown how many rounds the fight will be and what weight class the fight will be held at.