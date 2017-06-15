 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


It's on! Mega-boxing fight between Conor McGregor and Mayweather Jr set for August

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The mega-boxing bout between Irish MMA star Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr is on for August 26, according to Mayweather Jr that is.

The fight between the two mega-stars is set to happen on August 26 in Las Vegas this year.
Source: Instagram/ floydmayweather

The retired boxing superstar made the announcement on social media this morning, saying: "It's official".

UFC superstar McGregor will face the world’s renowned pound for pound king in Las Vegas.

It is unknown how many rounds the fight will be and what weight class the fight will be held at.

Moments before Mayweather made the announcement McGregor posted on Twitter: "The fight is on."

Related

Boxing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:21
1
The cross-code star made it look easy, smashing out some front lever bar core exercises in the gym.

Video: Hulking All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams crushes core workout ahead of Manu Samoa Test


02:05
2
The Manu Samoa players have returned from club rugby for pride instead of pay this Friday and the Ikale Tahi is in the same predicament.

Samoan, Tongan national rugby teams facing tests off the field as doubleheader highlights lack of money in Pacific rugby

00:13
3
All Blacks legend Mealamu was at today's All Blacks training session to catch up with his old team-mates.

'Your jersey and shorts are in there' - Jerome Kaino offers Keven Mealamu his boots for All Blacks training

4
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say Team NZ are 'vulnerable' ahead of America's Cup final

00:20
5
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

It's on! Mega-boxing fight between Conor McGregor and Mayweather Jr set for August

00:40
Ngai Te Rangi has set out this morning to block a container shipping lane in Tauranga Harbour.

Watch: Treaty settlement protesters set out to block Tauranga shipping lane

Ngai Te Rangi has taken issue with an upcoming settlement.


01:26
The Human Rights Commission received the audio clip from a man who was too fearful to pursue a complaint because he feared for his job prospects.

Listen: 'Stay in your own back yard!' - Kiwi recruiter's horrible racist rant at migrant job-seeker recorded

The woman on the tape says she has worked in recruitment all her life, and that she would throw this migrant's CV "straight in the bin".

05:54
London is in shock after the horrifying blaze at a west London apartment block.

'I don't see how they could have got out' - death toll in Grenfell Tower blaze expected to rise

London is in shock after the horrifying blaze at a west London apartment block.

03:01
Privacy lawyer Kathryn Dalziel discusses a move by an Auckland school to warn parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.

Should parents be banned from posting photos of other children on social media?

An Auckland school has asked parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.

01:50
Gareth Hughes says schools shouldn't have to wait for an accident to happen for action to be taken.

Green MP wants to make it easier for schools to get speed limits lowered outside their gate

Gareth Hughes says schools shouldn't have to wait for an accident to happen.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ