'It's just unreal' – Peter Burling praises hardy Cantabrians for turning out for America's Cup parade in chilly conditions

Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling has praised the people of Christchurch, after hundreds lined the streets during today's America's Cup victory parade.

As conditions last night and this morning indicated a horrible day for Team New Zealand's second parade in as many days, Cantabrians would have been forgiven for not turning out to welcome the Auld Mug.

Instead many turned out to get a glimpse of sport's oldest trophy, something that Burling couldn't help but admire.

"It's just unreal," Burling told 1 NEWS.

"We woke up this morning and looked out the window, it was raining and hailing and a fair bit of snow on the ground, kind of wondering whether people would show up."