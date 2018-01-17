 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'It's just an honour' – Canterbury shooter earns Commonwealth Games selection

share

Sam Clarke 

1 NEWS Reporter

Chloe Tipple is one of New Zealand's 11-strong side for the Gold Coast games.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Sam Clarke

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
The Highlanders' first-five wasn't one of the NZ stars to feature in the underwear campaign.

Lima Sopoaga cracks up after jibe from reporter about omission from All Blacks' Jockey ad

00:28
2
The Black Caps' spinner showed he has a few tricks up his sleeve in Hamilton.

Mitchell Santner shows off mystery delivery to send Pakistan opener packing

3
Sonny Bill Williams visited Mecca.

Sonny Bill Williams visits Mecca as part of Islamic pilgrimage

00:28
4
Dimitri Payet's effort for Marseille saw Strasbourg's keeper stretchered off.

Watch: French star's ridiculous piece of skill injures goalkeeper in majestic solo goal

00:31
5
Lima Sopoaga scores a try. Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'Never say never' - Lima Sopoaga doesn't rule out playing for Samoa in 2023 World Cup


Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft says more needs to be done to combat child poverty.

Treasury admits it got numbers wrong on child poverty projections

The errors affect the assessment of the Government's Families Package announced in December 2017.

01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It was really scary' - Hamilton teen left in ICU after suspected tampon induced toxic shock syndrome

Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

00:53
Police are also looking for the driver of a Nissan car seen at nearby Brayshaw Park after the robbery on December 29.

Watch: Daring, knife-wielding robber runs off with till from Blenheim dairy

Police are hunting the robber, and a car seen at a nearby park after the December 29 robbery.

01:36
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

Wild weather set to hamper Auckland's morning rush hour traffic tomorrow with day set to be a 'washout'

The MetService is warning up to 120mm of rain could hit Auckland tomorrow starting at 6am.

'Many whanau are absolutely hooked' - Maori health group urges govt to step up on sugary drinks

It comes after damning research into the sugar in drinks.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 