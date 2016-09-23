'It's an honour to be recognised' - Liam Malone humbled by NZOM appointment

Liam Malone has capped off a remarkable 2016 with an appointment to the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Malone captured the hearts of not just New Zealand, but most of the world with his performances on and off the track at this year's Rio Paralympics.

"I don't have a whole lot to say on it but it's an honour to be recognised for my hard work, and that's really it," Malone told Fairfax when quizzed on what his latest achievement means to him.