TODAY |

'It's an honour to be part of it' – Kiwi kickboxing gym making waves in the UFC

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport

With the likes of Israel Adesanya, Kai Kara-France and Dan Hooker in their ranks, Auckland-based gym City Kickboxing has certainly made a name for itself in the UFC.

After its fighters won nine of the 10 bouts in 2018, the crew at City Kickboxing today had a barbeque to celebrate a remarkable 12 months that saw them named the second most successful gym in the world.

France made a name for himself with a UFC debut victory over Elias Garcia, while Hooker earned the respect of the fighting world in his loss to Edson Barboza earlier this month.

Hooker went down to Edson Barboza earlier this month. Source: 1 NEWS

However, by far, City Kickboxing's shining light is none other than Adesanya, with the Kiwi-Nigerian always happy to return to his home gym.

"What's special about this gym is the people," Adesanya told 1 NEWS.

"The people make the gym - the mana, the spirit of the gym."

"You look at other UFC gyms worldwide, you have a lot of big names, a lot of egos and whatnot. You come in here, it's more of a family atmosphere.

"It's just the love of the gym, the love of the people, that's what it's about."

Kara-France emulated Adesanya's thoughts.

"Everyone's always shown up for each other, that speaks for the success of the gym," he said.

The Kiwi-Nigerian will come face-to-face with Anderson Silva in February in Melbourne. Source: 1 NEWS

"We're 9-1 in the UFC this year, second for win-to-loss ratio in the UFC. That's massive for a country where we only have five New Zealand-born UFC fighters."

"It speaks volumes for the impact that we've created in the UFC."

"It's an honour to be a part of it, to represent New Zealand on that world stage, and share it with the brothers that I call family. I can rely on them for anything. I'm just happy to be a part of it."

Boasting the likes of Kai Kara France, Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker, City Kickboxing's fighters are shining on the world stage. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Three NZ club rugby players handed bans for doping violations
2
Because the NRL organised the much, they reportedly took most of the profits.
'NRL took advantage of Mate Ma'a Tonga' - Leaked report claims unfair treatment of Tongan players after historic Kangaroos Test
3
Tim Ludeman nailed his take of the late, great commentator in the Big Bash League.
Aussie wicketkeeper has commentators in hysterics with spot-on Richie Benaud impression
4
The Kiwi star is playing it cool ahead of a possible All-Star stint.
'I don't care, mate' – Steven Adams' death-stare response to All-Star speculation
5
Ahead of a return to the Sevens World Series next year, the Tongan sevens team held an open trial in Auckland.
Tongan sevens team hold open trial in Auckland ahead of return to Sevens World Series
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
Team New Zealand lifting America's Cup

Another challenger for 2021 America's Cup accepted by Team NZ
02:10
Pressure is mounting on Hockey NZ in the wake of increasing claims of toxic team culture in the Black Sticks Women.

Hockey New Zealand deny coach Mark Hager has been sacked
01:44
Sir Ben Ainslie's Team UK are the first to launch a prototype but the Kiwis are taking a different tack.

'This is what happens when you push the boundaries' - Team NZ having issues with new boat design
01:52
It follows claims made against Black Sticks coach Mark Hager.

Mark Hager to be sacked as Black Sticks women's coach following review - report