'It's going to be pretty awesome' – Blair Tuke beams as 2019 sailing world champs headed to NZ

Auckland's Royal Akarana Yacht Club will host the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 champs next year.
00:41
1
The Kiwi warned Joshua he would chase him around the ring.

'Come at me with your power, I'll bring it back!' Joseph Parker taunts Anthony Joshua during face-to-face clash

2
Mac McCallion

Legendary Counties Manukau coach Mac McCallion dies, age 67

00:34
3
Current NZ coach Darren Smith says his team would love to beat his predecessor, Colin Batch, who now coaches Australia.

Black Sticks pumped to take down former coach at Comm Games - 'If the boys can rub his nose in it, they'd love that!'

02:02
4

New design released by government for Team NZ to consider as discussions continue over America's Cup extensions

00:15
5
Melbourne Victory's Besart Berisha wasn't happy coming off against Kawasaki in the AFC Champions League.

Watch: Fuming A-League striker blows a gasket at coach after getting benched


02:19

'An extraordinary man' - World-renowned scientist Stephen Hawking dies, aged 76

His family has just released a statement confirming the news.

01:38
The PM says her party is now taking "ownership of the issue" of sexual assault allegations arising from the February event.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern admits Labour handled youth camp and sexual assault allegations 'badly as a party'

In a press conference today the Prime Minister said: "We are taking ownership of this issue".

02:16
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Decent weather in the North Island, some showers down south

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

07:46
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Jacinda Ardern says Labour 'failed the young people' as party suspends youth events

Four teenagers were allegedly sexually assaulted at a camp last month.


00:31
Boris Karpichkov, who says he warned Sergei Skripal he may be attacked, told ITV of a shocking incident that occurred to him in New Zealand.

Watch: Former Russian KGB agent makes astonishing claim he was poisoned in central Auckland 10 years ago

Boris Karpichkov says he was approached by a "common beggar" on Queen St, and had something thrown in his face.



 
