 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


'It's going to be one hell of a fight' - Team NZ, Oracle gearing up for America's Cup showdown

share

Source:

NZN

Team USA might have the odds in their favour going into the first races of the America's Cup this weekend, but Peter Burling's New Zealand crew may yet take the wind out of their sails.

Danvers of Matakana Botanicals led the charge on showing his support for Team NZ - on his lawn.
Source: Seven Sharp

The Cup holders go into the first-to-seven event with a bonus point for topping the qualifiers series and, having based themselves in Bermuda since 2013, are also racing on home waters.

US skipper Jimmy Spithill and his crew, although outwardly confident, will not be taking anything for granted in their quest for a third successive win.

"I think you've got two of the best teams in the world going head-to-head in a real heavyweight battle and I'm expecting it's going to be one hell of a fight," Spithill said at a skippers' press conference.

Throughout the build-up to the America's Cup match series, Burling has looked the most relaxed helmsmen among the five challenger crews, although qualifying has been testing, and included a near-catastrophic capsize.

"It's been a massive effort to get this far, we've faced a lot of adversity over the last couple of weeks with things like the capsize.

"But our shore crew have really dug deep to get us a boat that's very close to 100 per cent for the finals," Burling said.

This America's Cup is a revenge match for New Zealand, who lost in 2013 after seeing an 8-1 lead overturned.

For one skipper who has raced against both teams, the final will be a battle between experience and determination against raw talent and confidence.

"On paper Jimmy Spithill has a lot of skill for that (America's Cup racing) and it's very natural for him," Team France skipper Franck Cammas told Reuters.

"But Peter Burling is young and he learns very quickly and he has a good boat... He's very confident with the speed of his boat and with that you can compete better," Cammas said

Team NZ ended the day with a 4-2 lead against Artemis Racing.
Source: Toyota

Spithill's ability to come out fighting even when his back is against the wall will count for a lot, he added.

"It's important to have psychological stability and Jimmy looks like even if he's in a bad position, he can always come back."

Related

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The first-five used his feet ingeniously to kick ahead SBW's offload before sliding over to score in the All Blacks' 78-0 win over Samoa.

Watch: Beauden Barrett pulls out soccer skills after trademark SBW offload sets up AB's stunner

00:30
2
Wales' Cory Allen will be feeling the effects of this tackle from Halaifonua for a while.

Watch: Chehoo! Welsh player laid flat by huge hit from Tongan fullback David Halaifonua

00:26
3
The bruising Hurricanes lock looked more like an excited kid as he crossed the chalk - can you really blame him though?

As it happened: All Blacks blitz Manu Samoa in first Test of the year in twelve try pummelling

00:20
4
McLeod will link up with the All Blacks at the end of the 2017 Rugby Championship.

All Blacks name Highlanders assistant coach Scott McLeod as new defence coach

00:46
5
Ben Smith breaks away. New Zealand All Blacks v Samoa test match rugby union. Pasifika Challenge. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 16 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Ben Smith leading by example on All Blacks' captaincy debut: 'I had to make sure my own performance was up to it'

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ