'It's going to be a big night' - Burling ready to celebrate with the team after crushing America's Cup win

A rare sight for most in Bermuda, Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling was grinning from ear to ear after securing the America's Cup trophy in Bermuda today after a thumping win over Oracle.

The normally ice-cool 26-year-old Kiwi said the feeling was overwhelming and that it will take a while for the achievement to sink in.

"For our team to keep fighting, to keep going on, it's something. It's probably fitting that our shore team and manager was the first ones to drink out of the trophy," said Burling.

Burling said there will be no doubt his side will be in party mode for a long time.

"It's definitely going to be a big night, we're pretty excited."

He said winning an Olympic gold medal last year in Rio was special but the America's Cup is on another level.

"This is a different thing, it's like we have an entire family here with 60 to 70 people.

"To be able to win that for them, but (also) for all the fans back home, you know all the people in NZ, just looking forward to sharing it with them."

Despite not being involved, Burling admitted the horrors of the San Francisco 2013 campaign was a great learning curve for Team New Zealand.

"Our team has learned a lot since San Fran, we definitely wouldn't be here without the heartache of that.