'It's exciting times for me' – UFC's Kai Kara-France not worried about division uncertainty

Mixed martial arts fighter Kai "Don’t Blink’ Kara-France’s stocks continue to rise.

It’s just been confirmed that the 26-year-old has cracked the top 10 of UFC flyweight division.

But the future of his division in the UFC has been under close scrutiny, given a dearth of fighters in the class. 

Despite the uncertainty, Kara-France is back into training, having overcome a hand injury. 

"It's nice to be able to train normally and not be restricted and that’s exciting for me, because now I can actually start to make some progress in my training and not be nursing injuries and working around that," he told Te Karere. 

"So yeah, it’s full throttle, can’t wait to get into the octagon," he said. 

Yet, despite an MMA record of 19 wins and seven defeats, concerns are real for the flyweight fighter.

"People are saying 'is it going to stick around?' So pretty much every time I fight you know I could be fighting the last tie in the UFC so that’s a lot of the pressure, but hey, I’m number nine now and I’m just looking forward to the next fight," says Kara-France.

"If the division isn’t sticking around, I’ll go up a weight class.

"Before I was in the UFC I was on (a) win streak at bantamweight. Either (way) I’ll be happy."

UFC has yet to name his next fight, but it’s hoped an announcement will be made next month.

By Te Rina Kowhai

    Following the success of Israel Adesanya, Kai Kara-France is working hard to be the next big thing in the UFC. Source: Te Karere
