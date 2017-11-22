 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'It's out of character' - Joshua admits he'll reassess 'unpredictable' Parker after months of snide comments

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Joseph Parker's verbal barrage on his desired opponent Anthony Joshua appears to be working, with the British champion admitting he has to "reassess" the Kiwi boxer ahead of their potential unification bout.

David Higgins made a $10,000 bet, his fighter matched it.
Source: 1 NEWS

The WBA and IBF champion says they are close to signing a deal for a 2018 fight after months of back-and-forth comments - many of which came from the cheeky New Zealander about Joshua's "glass chin".

But Joshua said the constant back-chat is forcing him to re-evaluate where he stands in the potential fight.

Parker, I don't know, it's unpredictable, because from a fighting perspective, I know I can beat him," Joshua said.

"But he's now trying to challenge me mentally, the things he's saying, the way he's acting, this is out of character.

"So I have to reassess Parker. I don't get where he's got this lease of confidence, I just don't get it but I'm going to have to assess Parker because he's not going to trouble me physically, he's trying to get to me mentally. I have to keep my cool and not get involved in any trash talking."

Joshua's clash with Parker is expected to be confirmed over the next two weeks with Cardiff a likely venue for late March or early April.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:24
1
The hosts suffered a miny collapse to the joy of the Caribbean cricketers.

LIVE: Rain delay brings final ODI to a standstill in Christchurch as Latham, Taylor attempt to revive Black Caps

01:28
2
David Higgins made a $10,000 bet, his fighter matched it.

'It's out of character' - Joshua admits he'll reassess 'unpredictable' Parker after months of snide comments

00:24
3
The hosts suffered a miny collapse to the joy of the Caribbean cricketers.

Windies howl in delight after bowlers make brilliant start to final ODI before poor weather rains on their parade

02:13
4
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

1 NEWS NOW's top five moments in 2017 that made you proud to be a Kiwi

00:27
5
The two small forwards traded blows all night but it was Durant who came out on top with seconds left.

Kevin Durant denies LeBron James with game-winning block as Warriors win Christmas Day clash over Cavs

02:13
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

1 NEWS NOW's top five moments in 2017 that made you proud to be a Kiwi

Team New Zealand, Taika Waititi and an Auckland lad fighting stereotypes were moments to remember.


00:24
The hosts suffered a miny collapse to the joy of the Caribbean cricketers.

LIVE: Rain delay brings final ODI to a standstill in Christchurch as Latham, Taylor attempt to revive Black Caps

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of the third and final ODI between the Black Caps and Windies at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Surface flooding in Wellington's Lyall Bay.

Flooding in Wellington after more rain 'than the last 48 days added together' falls at airport

A photo provided to MetService shows surface flooding in Lyall Bay.

00:31
After nearly two weeks of negotiations, Mr Peters announced his decision today.

1 NEWS NOW reflects on the moments in 2017 that stopped the nation

Winston's big decision, natural disasters and the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nearly ended caught our attention.

Police car generic.

Two dead after car crash near Oamaru

The accident brings the holiday road toll to seven.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 