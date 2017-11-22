'It's out of character' - Joshua admits he'll reassess 'unpredictable' Parker after months of snide comments

Joseph Parker's verbal barrage on his desired opponent Anthony Joshua appears to be working, with the British champion admitting he has to "reassess" the Kiwi boxer ahead of their potential unification bout.

The WBA and IBF champion says they are close to signing a deal for a 2018 fight after months of back-and-forth comments - many of which came from the cheeky New Zealander about Joshua's "glass chin".

But Joshua said the constant back-chat is forcing him to re-evaluate where he stands in the potential fight.

Parker, I don't know, it's unpredictable, because from a fighting perspective, I know I can beat him," Joshua said.

"But he's now trying to challenge me mentally, the things he's saying, the way he's acting, this is out of character.

"So I have to reassess Parker. I don't get where he's got this lease of confidence, I just don't get it but I'm going to have to assess Parker because he's not going to trouble me physically, he's trying to get to me mentally. I have to keep my cool and not get involved in any trash talking."