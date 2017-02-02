 

'It's been really enjoyable' - Sarah Walker targeting Commonwealth Games switch

Olympic silver medallist Sarah Walker has found her next challenge, shifting away from BMX towards the Indoor Sprint class.

Walker was joined by fellow Olympian Eddie Dawkins as she looks to master a new discipline.
Having missed the 2016 Olympics in Rio, a refreshed Walker took to the track on day one of the national championships in Invercargill for the first time.

Yet Walker isn't just doing this for fun, the Olympian is targeting a place in the sprint team for the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

But while some may be put off by the idea of switching disciplines ahead of a major event, Walker is embracing the challenge.

"It's been really, really enjoyable and I’ve had a lot of fun doing it," Walker told 1NEWS.

However, while Walker is focused on the indoor track, she isn't giving up her day job just yet, looking ahead to the BMX World Cup in May.

Walker only made the switch to the indoor track in December, yet if today's performance is anything to go by, she could be adding a Commonwealth Games medal to her Olympic Silver from London 2012.

