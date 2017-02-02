'It's been really enjoyable' - Sarah Walker targeting Commonwealth Games switch

Olympic silver medallist Sarah Walker has found her next challenge, shifting away from BMX towards the Indoor Sprint class.

Having missed the 2016 Olympics in Rio, a refreshed Walker took to the track on day one of the national championships in Invercargill for the first time.

Yet Walker isn't just doing this for fun, the Olympian is targeting a place in the sprint team for the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

But while some may be put off by the idea of switching disciplines ahead of a major event, Walker is embracing the challenge.

"It's been really, really enjoyable and I’ve had a lot of fun doing it," Walker told 1NEWS.

However, while Walker is focused on the indoor track, she isn't giving up her day job just yet, looking ahead to the BMX World Cup in May.