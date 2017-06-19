'It's amazing how many people get up at five in the morning' – Peter Burling says Kiwi support inspires Team NZ

Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling says there's been a bigger driving force than simply the light Bermuda winds behind their dominant start to the America's Cup series against Oracle.

Burling and his opposite Jimmy Spithill were asked what the support from fans was like heading into the regatta but it appeared only one of them had anything to say about it.

"I think we've made it no secret that we're over the moon by the support we get from back home," Burling said.

"It's been amazing how many people are getting up at five in the morning to watch us and the messages we're getting.

"The amount of Kiwis that have also travelled up here, the flags that are around the village - we just really appreciate the support and it inspires us to keep pushing on."