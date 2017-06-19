 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


'It's amazing how many people get up at five in the morning' – Peter Burling says Kiwi support inspires Team NZ

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling says there's been a bigger driving force than simply the light Bermuda winds behind their dominant start to the America's Cup series against Oracle.

The Kiwi sailors are doing their best to live up to all the kind words they are receiving from back home.
Source: America's Cup / YouTube

Burling and his opposite Jimmy Spithill were asked what the support from fans was like heading into the regatta but it appeared only one of them had anything to say about it.

"I think we've made it no secret that we're over the moon by the support we get from back home," Burling said.

The Oracle skipper got a taste of his own medicine after going 3-0 down in the America’s Cup this morning.
Source: Youtube/America's Cup

"It's been amazing how many people are getting up at five in the morning to watch us and the messages we're getting.

"The amount of Kiwis that have also travelled up here, the flags that are around the village - we just really appreciate the support and it inspires us to keep pushing on."

Oracle's skipper was forced to take a deep swallow before responding.
Source: Youtube/America's Cup

Burling turned to Spithill to add his experience with fan support but the Oracle skipper stayed quiet, prompting the media manager to return to the floor for the next question hastily.

Related

Americas Cup

Team NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:21
1
Gatland says his spies informed him Donald had proposed while out whitebait fishing - could he have done it any other way?

Watch: 'The ring was offered at the back of the ute!' Warren Gatland announces old mate Stephen Donald just got engaged!

2
1 NEWS

America's Cup recap: Jedi master Peter Burling kills Oracle on the water - dents Jimmy Spithill's aura in the press room

00:29
3
Cheika didn't appreciate suggestions that his side underestimated their opponents after the Scots win over the Wallabies.

Michael Cheika meets rugby fan whose emotional letter to 'blame-avoiding' Wallabies went viral

00:38
4
The Kiwi sailors are doing their best to live up to all the kind words they are receiving from back home.

'It's amazing how many people get up at five in the morning' – Peter Burling says Kiwi support inspires Team NZ

00:38
5
Kaino was reflecting on the last time he faced the Lions while playing for Auckland when his All Blacks teammate seized his chance.

Video: Red-faced Jerome Kaino bolts from All Blacks media conference after cheeky dig from Brodie Retallick

02:18
The Commerce Commission has ruled J-Frame isn't everything it claims to be.

Popular timber product doesn't meet strict rules imposed following leaky homes crisis

The Government has told business ministry officials to get J-Frame samples retested.


02:36
Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.

Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

"I bet you it's gone from say 70-30 to 55-45 now and I wouldn't want to put my house on it!"

00:40
Ease of access to contraception and an increase in sex education are seen as the pivotal changes, says Family Planning.

NZ abortion rate lowest in over 25 years, with long-term contraception said to be influencing factor

Figures highlight a continuing downward trend for younger women aged 20 to 24.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pretty average cloudy day with a sprinkling of rain across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

01:50
The 18-year-old's killer was on bail close to the Marceau family home when he struck.

Mental health nurse says Christie Marceau's killer was 'clearly irritated' during assessment

She said she interpreted his behaviour as "passive aggressive".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ