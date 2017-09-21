'It's all tongue in cheek stuff'- Peter Fury understands 'good mate' David Higgins after fiery press conference

Hughie Fury's trainer and father Peter Fury says he and Joseph Parker's promoter David Higgins are back to being 'pals' after their heated confrontation at a press conference earlier this week.

The pair locked horns in an expletives-riddled verbal exchange on Tuesday after the Duco Events boss attempted to confront Fury about the lack of a neutral referee for Sunday's WBO heavyweight title fight in Manchester.

It saw Higgins escorted from the conference and the British Boxing Board of Control reassessing the fight and offering a compromise to have Terry O'Connor replaced by Marcus McDonnell as the ref for the fight - a proposition Parker's camp accepted.

Fury said the pair are back on good terms now having cleared up the situation.

"I spoke to David Higgins, it's all resolved so let's get on with it," Fury said today.

"It's not personal, things fire up, there's a lot at stake ... but I've got nothing personal with David Higgins, it's all tongue in cheek stuff."

Fury said he understood where Higgins was coming from regarding the issue around the officials selected for the bout, but he defended his stance on the situation.

"The referee situation, that has all been dealt with. The only dispute was that I have no say with any of the officials, it's out of our hands. That was frustrating," Fury said.

"I like David, I like David as a person, I think he's fair. He's only acting in Joe's best interests anyway. He wants the best for his fighter and I can understand that.

"He's coming over here, the first time his fighter has come away, it's a big ordeal for him. He just wanted it to be fair and I get it, I do get it.

"So I understand. There's not a problem, we have spoke since and we are good mates.