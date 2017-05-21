'It'll have a flow on effect now' - George Bennett's historic tour win to open more doors for successful Kiwi cyclist

Kiwi road cyclist George Bennett has made history, becoming the first kiwi to win a world cycling tour event as he took out at the Tour of California, but it's what the result can do back for his career going forward that should really excite him.

Bennett's win on the big stage at the weekend wasn't just a historic victory where he was the first New Zealander to claim the general classification win in a UCI World Tour event, but the result also served as a notice to the rest of the world that New Zealand have elite road cyclists – with Bennett the headline act.

"It'll have a flow on effect now," former Kiwi pro road cyclist Hayden Roulston said.

"The Kiwis won’t just be watching the big guys - George has just won a very big race so potentially they'll be watching him."

The win with the Lotto NL-Jumbo team is sure to propel Bennett to new heights, with a real chance now to take on the longer tours in Europe a possibility.

"It’s a very big achievement. There will be flow on effects for George and he'll be quite blown away I imagine," Roulston said.