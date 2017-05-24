 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


'It'll be a hard decision' – Joseph Parker admits he alone will decide who he partners with following DUCO split

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Joseph Parker has confirmed he will make the final decision on which promoter he will follow in the fallout of the DUCO Events split between founders Dean Lonergan and David Higgins.

The WBO heavyweight champ will choose either Dean Lonergan or David Higgins to support him in the UK in the next few days.
Source: 1 NEWS

Parker told 1 NEWS today that while he will talk to family about the choice, the final call rests on his shoulders.

"I work well with both guys - it just depend on whatever happens, whatever the outcome is once they sort out their things," he said.

"It'll be a very hard decision... we'll found out very soon what's going to happen."

The WBO heavyweight champion hinted that he had to make the decision "in the next few days" with an imminent training camp back at his base in Las Vegas calling and a possible fight in the UK in September being set up.

"If it's the right decision I have to live with it and if it's the wrong decision I have to live with it."

Related

Joseph Parker

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:09
1
Read announced at his old school Rosehill College that he will stay put in NZ and play for Counties Manukau in the NPC.

Counties is 'where my heart lies' - Kieran Read signs with 'hometown' NPC side, All Blacks, Crusaders until end of 2019

00:30
2
Going through their final preparations before the start of racing on Saturday, Team New Zealand are looking good.

Team New Zealand cut short Bermuda training session after hitting debris

00:30
3
Dorian Price was awarded the fight, getting to his feet ahead of Jonathan Lecat.

Watch: US fighter claims Muay Thai bout after bizarre double-knockdown

00:44
4
The Mystics linked up with Variety children's charity in giving under-privileged children a free bike and lessons about safety.

Video: Maria Tutaia and Mystics teammates brighten Auckland kids' day giving away free bikes

00:29
5
Leigh’s Adam Higson was shown a straight red card for this cheap shot on Salford’s Stuart O’Brien.

Watch: Worst tackle ever? League player nearly decapitates rival with horrendous late coathanger tackle


Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

01:23
Thousands joined in the vigil today after the deadly attack in which 22 people were killed.

'An attack remains highly likely' - arrest made in Manchester attack, as 'large scale' investigation away

The explosion at an Ariana Grande concert yesterday killed 22 people.


00:30
Stephen Jones says if he "didn’t help, he wouldn’t be able to live with himself".

Video: Homeless man who helped injured children in Manchester attack 'had to pull nails out of little girl's face'

A hero, Stephen Jones, came to the aid of the injured outside the Ariana Grande concert yesterday.

00:17
Video has emerged on social media of fans singing along at the concert just moments before a 22-year-old man blew himself up.

Watch: 'The voices singing along belong to children' - poignant Ariana Grande fans sing along to One Last Night moments before suicide blast

Anushka Moore shared the video she took at the concert yesterday, saying it was the "last time" those killed would ever sing the song.

02:02
Meanwhile, plans for what could be New Zealand's biggest water bottling plant have been revealed to 1 NEWS.

Labour says selling off water with no royalty is 'wrong'

1 News revealed plans for what could be NZ's biggest water bottling plant.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ