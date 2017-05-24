'It'll be a hard decision' – Joseph Parker admits he alone will decide who he partners with following DUCO split

Joseph Parker has confirmed he will make the final decision on which promoter he will follow in the fallout of the DUCO Events split between founders Dean Lonergan and David Higgins.

Parker told 1 NEWS today that while he will talk to family about the choice, the final call rests on his shoulders.

"I work well with both guys - it just depend on whatever happens, whatever the outcome is once they sort out their things," he said.

"It'll be a very hard decision... we'll found out very soon what's going to happen."

The WBO heavyweight champion hinted that he had to make the decision "in the next few days" with an imminent training camp back at his base in Las Vegas calling and a possible fight in the UK in September being set up.