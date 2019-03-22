TODAY |

Italy's coronavirus crisis: All sporting events to be played without fans watching for the next month

Source:  Associated Press

All sporting events in Italy will take place without fans present for at least the next month due to the virus outbreak in the country, the Italian government announced today.

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League round of 16, 2nd leg, football match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid Source: Associated Press

That will likely see Italian soccer league resume in full this weekend after the calendar was pushed back a week.

Italy is the epicenter of Europe's coronavirus outbreak. More than 100 people have died and more than 3,000 have been infected with COVID-19.

The Italian government issued a new decree on Wednesday evening, with measures it hopes will help contain the spread of the virus.

All sporting events throughout the country must take place behind closed doors until April 3. Schools and universities have been ordered to close until March 15.

That also calls into question Italy’s Six Nations rugby match against England in Rome on March 14.

That match will either have to go ahead behind closed doors or be postponed. Italy’s match against Ireland, which was scheduled for March 7, had already been postponed.

The Italian soccer league's governing body has yet to release a revised schedule but reports say the six Serie A soccer matches that were postponed last week will now be played this weekend.

That includes one of the biggest matches of the season — the Juventus-Inter game, known as the “Derby d’Italia” or Italy’s derby.

Four Serie A matches went ahead last weekend with fans present as they were taking place in areas that had not been affected by measures to control the outbreak.

A decree on Sunday extended the suspension of all sporting events in Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna until March 8.

The region of Lombardy is the epicenter of Italy’s outbreak and there are further clusters in the other two northern regions.

Other Sport
Health
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Beauden Barrett to make first appearance for Taranaki club side in a decade
2
Devastating one-punch KO announces highly-regarded Aussie featherweight
3
Ex-Hurricanes lock Sam Lousi facing lengthy ban after throwing two punches in moment of madness
4
Joseph Parker eyes Chisora, Whyte fights after flawless combo drops Shawndell Winters for TKO win
5
NZ softball officials flew with coronavirus infected woman on domestic flight
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:44

Italy confirms it will close schools nationwide amid coronavirus outbreak
05:03

Report calls for Government to set aside $50 million to boost pay for NZ midwives
03:05

Is it time to drop handshakes, high fives and hugs amid coronavirus outbreak?
02:53

Family in self-isolation after woman tests positive for coronavirus 'being battered on social media'