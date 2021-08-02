Italy's 100m champ to carry flag in closing ceremony

The Texas-born sprinter who was the surprise winner of the biggest race of the Olympics will carry Italy’s flag at Sunday’s closing ceremony of the Tokyo Games.

Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malagò announced the honour for Lamont Marcell Jacobs on Thursday, shortly after Jacobs helped his country qualify for the final in the 4x100-meter relay.

Last weekend, Jacobs succeeded Usain Bolt as Olympic 100-meter champion by clocking a personal-best 9.80 seconds.

Having not cracked 10 seconds until this year, Jacobs’ victory immediately raised doubts about his performance on social media.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs, of Italy, celebrates after winning the men's the 100-metre final at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

Jacobs said the speculation hasn’t bothered him.