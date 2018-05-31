Italy? New York? Scandinavia? Where will challengers surface for the America's Cup?

If Team New Zealand want to hold onto the Auld Mug, they'll have to fight off challengers coming from Italy, America and the UK.

But already some are asking - how many more will come?

The three entries for the next regatta are currently two short of the number of challengers in Bermuda last year, but Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton told TVNZ1's Breakfast others have enquired.

"Of those enquiries I would say, and some of them are a bit more than enquiries frankly, I would say there's three real other ones in there as well."

Yachting commentator Peter Lester said those entries may not be coming from places fans are expecting.

"There's a little bit of talk of a second one out of Italy out of Costas Miralda on Sardinia and there's also talk of a second challenge out of New York," he said.

"They're just getting their ducks in a row but they're new people in the America's Cup game and it would be great to have fresh blood."

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the rumours though - from Scandinavia.

"There's also a few whispers of one out of Norway," Lester said.

"That would be good - good Nordic country and good at boating. But again, they will need to serve their apprenticeship."

Despite the supposed interest, Team New Zealand faces a snag in expanding the regatta - its agreement with Auckland Council and the Government means there is a cap on entries.