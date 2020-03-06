TODAY |

Italian mountain bikers in NZ feeling 'discriminated' against as coronavirus protocol will see them miss Rotorua event

Source:  1 NEWS

A pair of Italian mountain bikers who have travelled to New Zealand for an event in Rotorua say they feel "discriminated" against after being told they have to self-isolate due to a new coronavirus policy.

Torquato Testa and Stefano Dolfin in self-isolation after arriving in New Zealand for the Crankworx festival in Rotorua. Source: Supplied

Torquato Testa and Stefano Dolfin travelled to New Zealand with the intent of competing in this weekend's Crankworx festival event in Rotorua.

Testa said in a passionate social media post the pair left Italy on March 1 and arrived in New Zealand on March 3 with no issues entering the country.

Since then, though, they've had nothing but trouble.

"A new law about Covid-19 restrictions was published by the Ministry of Health the 2nd March saying that, 'all the people coming from North of Italy flying to NZ has to self-isolate themselves for 14 days,'" Testa wrote.

He then quoted the new law, highlighting that it states "these measures will apply to flights departing after 23:59, Tuesday 3 March 2020".

"So we should be free to go as we left Italy the 1st March but NO!"

Testa said they have contacted the Italian Embassy to try and help the situation but right now, the pair feel frustrated.

"This entire situation feels unreal because feels like being discriminated only because I come from Italy while coronavirus is a worldwide problem. NOT ONLY OF ITALIANS!"

Dolfin recounted the same events to 1 NEWS this morning, adding they had been able to check out the mountain biking course in Rotorua before they were "forced" into self-quarantine by the Ministry of Health and Crankworx organisers.

"The organiser of the event called us saying that the NZ Ministry of Health published a document that forces north Italian people to stay in self-isolation for 14 days," Dolfin told 1 NEWS.

A Crankworx spokesperson told 1 NEWS it's an "unfortunate situation".

"The health and safety of spectators, competitors and staff is our number one priority at Crankworx. We have been in close contact with the athletes to offer support to them during this time."

Despite the support, though, organisers say they won't be letting the pair compete this weekend at this time.

"At this stage, the Ministry of Health does not propose altering arrangements for public events in New Zealand."

The decision has left Testa and Dolfin gutted.

"Imagine all the hours travelling, money spent, fatigue in trainings, all disappeared."

Other Sport
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Health
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:49
Decision to chase Silver Ferns spot over cricket paying off for Kate Heffernan
2
From final goodbyes to winner's circle: The Hollywood-esque tale of horse's journey back to racing after horror accident
3
Wayne Rooney denied superb goal against old club as United coast to FA Cup win
4
Tyson Fury says he'll call it quits after two more fights, including Anthony Joshua
5
Watch: NZ keeper pulls off full-length save to help side win penalty shoot-out against Belgium
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Israel Folau's club invite local LGBTQ group to next Super League match - 'We all want to build something positive'
00:46

Steel mill alerts employees that NZ's latest coronavirus victim is an employee

01:00

US daredevil Nik Wallenda completes 550m tightrope across active volcano

England v Italy Six Nations match postponed amid coronavirus fears