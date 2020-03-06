Italian mountain bikers in NZ feeling 'discriminated' against as coronavirus protocol will see them miss Rotorua event

A pair of Italian mountain bikers who have travelled to New Zealand for an event in Rotorua say they feel "discriminated" against after being told they have to self-isolate due to a new coronavirus policy.

Torquato Testa and Stefano Dolfin in self-isolation after arriving in New Zealand for the Crankworx festival in Rotorua. Source: Supplied

Torquato Testa and Stefano Dolfin travelled to New Zealand with the intent of competing in this weekend's Crankworx festival event in Rotorua.

Testa said in a passionate social media post the pair left Italy on March 1 and arrived in New Zealand on March 3 with no issues entering the country.

Since then, though, they've had nothing but trouble.

"A new law about Covid-19 restrictions was published by the Ministry of Health the 2nd March saying that, 'all the people coming from North of Italy flying to NZ has to self-isolate themselves for 14 days,'" Testa wrote.

He then quoted the new law, highlighting that it states "these measures will apply to flights departing after 23:59, Tuesday 3 March 2020".

"So we should be free to go as we left Italy the 1st March but NO!"

Testa said they have contacted the Italian Embassy to try and help the situation but right now, the pair feel frustrated.

"This entire situation feels unreal because feels like being discriminated only because I come from Italy while coronavirus is a worldwide problem. NOT ONLY OF ITALIANS!"

Dolfin recounted the same events to 1 NEWS this morning, adding they had been able to check out the mountain biking course in Rotorua before they were "forced" into self-quarantine by the Ministry of Health and Crankworx organisers.

"The organiser of the event called us saying that the NZ Ministry of Health published a document that forces north Italian people to stay in self-isolation for 14 days," Dolfin told 1 NEWS.

A Crankworx spokesperson told 1 NEWS it's an "unfortunate situation".

"The health and safety of spectators, competitors and staff is our number one priority at Crankworx. We have been in close contact with the athletes to offer support to them during this time."

Despite the support, though, organisers say they won't be letting the pair compete this weekend at this time.

"At this stage, the Ministry of Health does not propose altering arrangements for public events in New Zealand."

The decision has left Testa and Dolfin gutted.