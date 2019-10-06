Israel Adesanya uncertain about location of first UFC title defence, mentions NZ, Vegas and Africa

Israel Adesanya isn't sure about where he'll defend his UFC title first after becoming the undisputed middleweight champion this afternoon but three locations did spring to mind.

After beating Robert Whittaker in Melbourne today to became the new champion, the Nigerian-born Kiwi was asked where he'd fight next considering his ties to differing nations.

Adesanya instantly responded with "definitely New Zealand," before backtracking and giving a broader answer.

"UFC Africa is going to take some time," the 30-year-old said.

"It's not going to be next year. it's going to take some time because, honestly, it would have to be somewhere like Morocco, because the leadership and the corruption where I'm from, it'd be too much - they're would be too much red tape to get through.

"When I went back I saw there's so much f***ed up s*** happening in the politics and what not.

"So where would I fight next? I don't know, probably Vegas or New Zealand."

UFC boss Dana White told 1 NEWS last week Adesanya had pushed to get today's event in New Zealand.

"He was saying it would be way bigger over [in New Zealand], more fans would turn out and this is where the fight should be," White said.

"He was pushing real hard for this fight to be in New Zealand."

White added at the time he felt Adesanya would campaign to defend his title on Kiwi shores.