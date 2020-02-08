TODAY |

Israel Adesanya turns pre-fight staredown into dance off against Yoel Ramero

Source:  1 NEWS

Israel Adesanya got up close with his next opponent, taking on Yoel Romero in a dance off in Houston.

The two fighters will square off against each other at UFC 248 next month. Source: SBN

With the Kiwi to defend his middleweight title against Romero at UFC 248 next month, the pair came together for a press conference overnight.

Locking eyes in a traditional stare down, Adesanya quickly defused any tension by breaking out a few moves.

Not to be outdone though, Romero gave it right back, even unleashing a backflip - much to the amusement of the gathered crowd.

The two will square off for real at UFC 248 in Las Vegas on March 8 NZT.

