Israel Adesanya’s likely next UFC opponent unloads on him - ‘the most shameful champion I have seen’

Israel Adesanya's likely next opponent has unloaded on the UFC middleweight champion, saying among other things that the New Zealander is "the most shameful champion I have seen".

Israel Adesanya (right) and Paulo Costa. Source: Getty

Paulo Costa, who was supposed to fight the Kiwi before he suffered a bicep injury, joined those criticising Adesanya for his dull win over Cuban Yoel Romero yesterday at UFC 248.

"Horrible fight. I was ashamed to watch that fight,” Costa said after he was escorted from octagon-side following the fight in Las Vegas.

"Adesanya is nothing. Adesanya is the most shameful champion I have seen ever. He just ran. He's nothing, he's nothing, he's scared. I think he doesn't deserve to talk about him but it was s***. That fight was s***."

The undefeated Brazilian, who boasts a 13-0 MMA record and is unbeaten in five UFC fights, was already boasting of what he would do to Adesanya.

"I will make him [Adesanya] cry. I will hit him very badly and he will cry like a baby,” Costa said.

Costa wasn’t ready to apportion any blame for the dull fight on Romero, who he beat convincingly in his last fight.

"I don't blame Romero. Romero's the same against everybody," Costa said.

"He never put 100 per cent of pressure. He's a little bit lazy and sometimes he explodes.

"The fact is Adesanya cannot hang with him. Adesanya cannot hang against powerful guys like Romero, like Jon Jones or me.

“That's why he's afraid. That's why he avoids some fights, like against me, like against Jon Jones, he avoids these kinds of fights."

The Brazilian was removed from the side of the octagon following Adesanya’s win.

UFC boss Dana White confirmed in his post-UFC 248 media briefing that he wanted to match up Adesanya and Costa.

“I guarantee you, when then fight happens, you’ll hear me going crazy about that one,” White said.

“That fight’s going be ridiculous, because Paulo Costa will move forward, he will not stop punching. He’s going to throw big shots and try to knock him out, and Israel’s going to fight."