Israel Adesanya returns to Fight Island octagon after title defence for 'reflection'

Source:  1 NEWS

He had plenty to say before and immediately after his fight with Paulo Costa, but Israel Adesanya showed a different, quieter side to his MMA life hours after defending his title.

The Nigerian-born Kiwi champ had some time to himself in the spot where hours before he dominated Paulo Costa. Source: Mike Angove / Instagram

The Nigerian-born Kiwi champion was caught on camera heading back inside the octagon at the UFC's Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on his own - the same arena he had just taken down Costa in with a second round TKO that evening.

While Adesanya had plenty to say with the lights and cameras on he was much quieter this time around, walking around the octagon before standing still in the middle.

At that time Adesanya was offered something from nearby crew but he declined, instead returning his attention to the octagon.

Unbeaten Adesanya defended his title in style with a dominant second-round stoppage of Paulo Costa. Source: SKY

The middleweight champion then knelt down where he stood and put his head to the canvas before laying on his back and taking in the day's experiences.

Trainer Mike Angove recorded the moment and said on social media it was a chance for "reflection".

"Savour the moment in quiet times after the madness has passed."

Adesanya's dominant win over Costa yesterday saw his MMA record move to 20-0 while he ended the Brazilian's undefeated run, dropping him to 13-1.

 

