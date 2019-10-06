TODAY |

Israel Adesanya on life after UFC's octagon - 'I already have my plan'

Source: 1 NEWS

Kiwi UFC champion Israel Adesanya has revealed he’s thought about life after the octagon and when that day comes, he’ll never look back.

The undefeated UFC middleweight champion told Newstalk ZB he has already started putting things in place for when he hangs up the gloves.

"I'm going to be one of those people that when it's time to go, I'm out and you won't see me again. I already have my plan," Adesanya said.

"Fighting is fun and I'm grateful for this part of my life, but I'm not going to be one of these people that, when it's gone, I miss the attention. When I'm done, you'll never see me again unless I want you to.

"I could fight another 10 years, but I've been fighting for the last 10 years – I've had over 100 fights all around. There are other things I want to do; start a family, I want to have my hand in other businesses.”

The 31-year-old added his father has been helping him in the business side of things so he didn’t end up as “one of those statistics or sad stories” of an athlete who lost all their fortunes through mismanagement.

In the meantime though, Adesanya has returned to training with a title defence against undefeated contender Paulo Costa reportedly scheduled for September at UFC 253.

