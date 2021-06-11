TODAY |

Israel Adesanya gets into war of words with opponent ahead of title fight

Source:  1 NEWS

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya got into a war of words with opponent Marvin Vettori during a heated press conference in Arizona today.

The pair lock horns Sunday, in a rematch of their 2018 bout which Adesanya won by split decision.

Adesanya riled up his opponent, claiming he "owned" Vettori's career.

"Since we last fought, you can look at the stack of people he's fought and the stack of people I've fought - there's a vast difference," Adesanya said.

"You don't run your career, I run your career. I'm the narrative in your career."

The jibe got Vettori's blood boiling.

"You tried to ignore me b****, you tried to ignore me. Here I am, I'm your f****** nightmare," Vettori yelled, before making a move towards Adesanya and being held back by Dana White.

"What are you gonna do," Adesanya laughed.

"That's roid rage right there," he told the crowd.

The fight between the pair is the main event of UFC 263 on Sunday, and 19 thousand fans are expected to watch the title fight live in Glendale.

Adesanya's City Kickboxing teammate Brad Riddell will feature on the undercard.

Other Sport
Combat Sports
