Israel Adesanya feels like he's 'lucid dreaming' after UFC title win

Israel Adesanya was thrust in front of media shortly after his historic UFC title win in Melbourne this afternoon so he apologised in advance.

"I haven't had a shower yet," the new middleweight champion said.

"I haven't had my infamous, thought-provoking shower yet so right now, I'm normal.

"It just feels like I'm lucid dreaming so you might see me do weird things to see if I'm dreaming."

The Nigerian-born Kiwi became the UFC's undisputed middleweight champion this afternoon after beating Aussie champion Robert Whittaker via a second round knockout.

Shortly after the win, Adesanya handed his new belt to his parents who had joined him in the octagon to celebrate - a grounding moment for the 30-year-old fighter.

"They [my parents] created me so without them I wouldn't be possible," he said.

During his winner's interview in the octagon, Adesanya took a moment to appreciate the whirlwind journey he's undergone the last two years to go from a nobody to world champion.

The Kiwi fighter watched the last UFC event held in Melbourne in 2015 - where Holly Holm historically dethroned Ronda Rousey - but tonight he got his own piece of history.