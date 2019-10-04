TODAY |

Israel Adesanya busts out breakdancing moves at Melbourne public training

The never-dull antics of Kiwi-Nigerian UFC fighter Israel Adesanya gave fans another reason to smile, busting out breakdancing moves at his public training in Melbourne yesterday.

Preparing to face Kiwi-born Australian Robert Whittaker for the UFC’s Middleweight Championship title on Sunday, Adesanya hit the streets of Melbourne to give fans a glimpse of preparation.

Introduced to the masses under his trademark “Last Stylebender” moniker, Adesanya quickly hit the canvas to show off his moves, earning rave applause.

The Kiwi-Nigerian faces Robert Whittaker in Melbourne this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS

Adesanya won't be the only Kiwi in action on Sunday either, with compatriots Dan Hooker and Luke Jumeau also on the main card.

The Kiwi-Nigerian looks in serious shape to face Robert Whittaker on Sunday. Source: 1 NEWS
