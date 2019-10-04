Israel Adesanya busts out breakdancing moves at Melbourne public training

The never-dull antics of Kiwi-Nigerian UFC fighter Israel Adesanya gave fans another reason to smile, busting out breakdancing moves at his public training in Melbourne yesterday.

Preparing to face Kiwi-born Australian Robert Whittaker for the UFC’s Middleweight Championship title on Sunday, Adesanya hit the streets of Melbourne to give fans a glimpse of preparation.

Introduced to the masses under his trademark “Last Stylebender” moniker, Adesanya quickly hit the canvas to show off his moves, earning rave applause.

