TODAY |

Israel Adesanya becomes first MMA fighter to sign deal with sportswear giant Puma

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi UFC champion Israel Adesanya continues to make history although this time he's done it outside of the octagon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi champ joins the likes of Usain Bolt and Neymar in being sponsored by the German company. Source: Israel Adesanya

The undefeated middleweight champion has signed a multi-year deal with Puma this morning, becoming the first MMA fighter to be sponsored by the German sportswear giant.

The deal features both apparel and shoe sponsorship and sees him join the likes of sprinting legend Usain Bolt and football superstar Neymar in the company's global marketing plans.

However, Adesanya won't be able to show off his new sponsorship in the octagon next week when he defends his title against undefeated challenger Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC 253 due the UFC's uniform sponsorship deal with Reebok.

The 31-year-old announced the signing with a video on his social media channels, adding he was "hyped and honoured" to be partnering with the company.

Adesanya defends his title against Costa on Sunday 27 September NZT at the UFC's Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Other Sport
Combat Sports
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Israel Adesanya becomes first MMA fighter to sign deal with sportswear giant Puma
2
Lee tied for 22nd at US Open, Fox struggles alongside Woods, Mickelson
3
Luna Rossa recruit sailing legend Brad Butterworth for America's Cup
4
Kiwi Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin to make his IndyCar debut in October
5
Rabbitohs forward sin-binned for massive high shot as Bulldogs pull off upset
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Primoz Roglic tightens grip on yellow jersey as Miguel Angel Lopez secures 'emotional' stage win

Primoz Roglic inches closer to Tour de France victory as Lennard Kamna wins stage 16
02:44

Unassuming Ella Williams' journey from Whangamata grommet to surfing champion

02:08

George Bennett battling illness in quest to help teammate win Tour de France