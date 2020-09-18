Israel Adesanya becomes first MMA fighter to sign deal with sportswear giant Puma

Kiwi UFC champion Israel Adesanya continues to make history although this time he's done it outside of the octagon.

The undefeated middleweight champion has signed a multi-year deal with Puma this morning, becoming the first MMA fighter to be sponsored by the German sportswear giant.

The deal features both apparel and shoe sponsorship and sees him join the likes of sprinting legend Usain Bolt and football superstar Neymar in the company's global marketing plans.

However, Adesanya won't be able to show off his new sponsorship in the octagon next week when he defends his title against undefeated challenger Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC 253 due the UFC's uniform sponsorship deal with Reebok.

The 31-year-old announced the signing with a video on his social media channels, adding he was "hyped and honoured" to be partnering with the company.