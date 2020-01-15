TODAY |

Israel Adesanya and coach Eugene Bareman make MMA history with Halberg nominations

Source:  1 NEWS

Undefeated UFC champion Israel Adesanya and coach Eugene Bareman have created history as finalists at the upcoming Halberg Awards, a potential game changer for their highly criticised sport.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Both have created history as finalists at next month's Halberg Awards, a potential game changer for their highly criticised sport. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Adesanya is the best middleweight in the world while Bareman has coached two UFC champions - including Australian featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski last year - and is on his way to being voted best coach in the world.

His Auckland City Kickboxing gym is also among the world's best.

“I think popular opinion is hopefully starting to change and hopefully that's got a little bit to do with what some of the success that we're having,” Bareman said.

The Halbergs have never featured mixed martial arts before.

“I've travelled the world, the sport is literally everywhere," he said. "The whole world knows the sport, this is a global sport. and someone like Israel - and for that matter, Alex - have managed to reach the pinnacle of it, the enormity of that I don't think people can grasp.”

With a total of six fighters currently starring in a billion-dollar industry, Bareman has come a long way since 1 NEWS caught up with him 16 years ago as an amateur kickboxer.

The sport's grass roots will be firmly in his mind come awards night.

“There's founders of this sport that have come before me that have poured their entire livelihood into the sport and have got no recognition for it," he said. "Recognition of the sport is recognition of the work they did as well - that's what we want.”

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck shocked by size of junior athletes at US training facility
2
Five Black Caps named in ICC's Test and ODI teams of the year
3
Worcester set up special email after messages of support for Michael Fatialofa pour in
4
Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game
5
Beauden Barrett grabs wicket while rolling his arm over in Auckland club cricket match
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Silver Ferns dominate Halberg Awards nominationas as finalists revealed

Mr Clutch Aaron Rodgers makes two brilliant late throws to secure Packers win over Seattle

Gridiron coaching great struggles to breath after being surprised with Hall of Fame induction

Kansas City Chiefs overcome 24-point deficit to beat Houston Texans, advance in NFL Playoffs