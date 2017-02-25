 

Ironman New Zealand champion Terenzo Bozzone seriously injured after collision with truck while cycling

Triathlete and Ironman champion Terenzo Bozzone has been seriously injured this afternoon after a collision with a truck while cycling in Kumeu, Auckland.

A post on Bozzone's official Facebook page reads: "Terenzo was in an accident this afternoon in Kumeu. He is in the emergency department where his injuries are still being assessed.

"If anyone has any information please contact Henderson Police."

The crash happened at approximately 2.20pm today on Waitakere Rd and Bozzone was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Bozzone won his first Ironman New Zealand title in Taupo on March 3 after breaking the previous record time by over seven minutes with a time of seven hours, 59 minutes and 56 seconds.

Bozzone had competed in the gruelling endurance race four times prior to this year's win.

The 33-year-old also won the 2008 Ironman 70.3 World Championship and owns the course record for California's Wildflower Triathlon, which he set two years earlier in 2006.

He also won the 2002 and 2003 Junior Men's Elite Triathlon World Championship before competing in the ITU circuit.

Bozzone and his wife have two children.

