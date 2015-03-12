 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Irish sailor limping towards NZ shores after snapping mast in solo round-the-world race

share

Source:

NZN

An Irish sailor competing in a solo round-the-world race is now limping towards Dunedin after his mast snapped in heavy winds.

Race organisers said on Wednesday evening, they expected a tug to meet Enda O'Coineen , in his 60s, and tow his yacht, the Kilcullen Voyager - Team Ireland, to safety.

O'Coineen had been running in 15th place in the Vendee Globe endurance race when his rig broke in 35 knot winds, 180 nautical miles, or about 333km, southeast of Dunedin.

With the heavy squall continuing to beat his yacht, his mast then snapped, forcing O'Coineen to cut the rig free.

"The boat was out of control and I was caught without the runner properly on and the mast snapped," he said.

"I am mastless, the deck was holed. It is not a happy situation but there it is."

O'Coineen had been 57 days into the race after setting off from France on November 6.

"Having got this far, I felt we could handle anything," he said.

"There was just that little malfunction of the self-steering that set a whole train in motion (leading to the mast snapping)."

O'Coineen's accident comes two weeks after another competitor also limped to safety in New Zealand when his yacht was badly damaged in a collision with a mystery object in the Tasman Sea.

Frenchman Thomas Ruyant, the skipper of 18m Le Souffle du Nord, thought he would lose his boat to flooding after the accident happened about 260nm off the South Island.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:36
1
Lara Wharepapa Bridger was at a wine tasting with her mother and sister at Stonyridge Vineyard when she saw Sir Peter.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

00:36
2
Lara Wharepapa Bridger was at a wine tasting with her mother and sister at Stonyridge Vineyard when she saw Sir Peter.

Sir Peter Leitch's spokesperson accused of calling Maori woman 'barely coffee-coloured'

01:24
3
Steve Simon argued the American simply struggled in the tough Auckland conditions after months off from the sport.

WTA boss hits back at Serena's critics after her early ASB Classic exit: 'She doesn't go on the court to lose'

00:26
4
The UFC fighter of Samoan heritage said he was disappointed when he met Sir Peter Leitch after the business used the offensive term.

'How did he get knighted?' - MMA fighter Mark Hunt says Mad Butcher used term 'coconut' for Samoans

00:30
5
The ASB Classic drawcard has been sent packing after Madison Brengle played the game of her life.

'It was a little frustrating' - Serena Williams disappointed with windy Auckland conditions

02:22
The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

'An injustice had been done here' - Tim Shadbolt reflects on Bastion Point protest as anniversary is marked

The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

00:36
Lara Wharepapa Bridger was at a wine tasting with her mother and sister at Stonyridge Vineyard when she saw Sir Peter.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

The Race Relations Commissioner has criticised Sir Peter Leitch over his "white man's island" comment to a Waiheke Island woman.

01:53
1 NEWS' Kim Savage met the 16-year-old American who's travelling the world to rally support.

Young climate change speaker makes NZ first stop on world tour

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez started young, and now has an impressive resume, having addressed the United Nations on the topic.

02:51
France will ban plastic plates in 2020 to reduce burgeoning landfill waste.

Overseas climate action encouraging Kiwi innovation

France will ban non-biodegradable plastic cups, utensils and plates in 2020 - and New Zealand companies have a few plans too.

02:04
A tenant in his eighties left the property earlier this week fearing for his safety.

Mayor orders investigation into 'substandard' Auckland rental fled by 84-year-old

"I was appalled to watch the story last night about an 84-year-old veteran having to live under those circumstances."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ