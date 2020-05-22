IOC President asks for patience around organisation of delayed Tokyo Olympics

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says it's too early to set deadlines around next year's delayed Tokyo games.

IOC President Thomas Bach. Source: Associated Press

The Olympics were moved to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with recent noises from organisers suggesting the event will go ahead "with or without Covid".

Many aspects around the Games' organisation and approach to spectators and qualification is yet to be finalised by officials.

Bach says he has confidence in Japan's preparation and promises to deliver a safe Olympics.

However at a press conference today following an executive board meeting, Bach says no deadline for those had yet been set.

"At some stage before the Games we will have to take these relevant decisions but right now I am not in a position to give you a concrete answer. We don't know how the world looks like tomorrow."

"But I do not know about a deadline for the reason that we don't really know the environment we will be in next year... It is too early to set the deadline."

The IOC president says advancements in rapid testing and vaccines will also influence how the Games are held.



"In the coming weeks you will see important and intensive discussions taking place with regard to different scenarios to Covid-19 counter measures."

Earlier this week, Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said the delayed Games must be held at "any cost" next year.