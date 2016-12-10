IOC lift Russia's Olympic suspension despite failed PyeongChang doping tests

Russia's Olympic suspension has been lifted with immediate effect by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).



The Olympic world is bracing for more evidence of systematic Russian doping. Source: Associated Press/Mark Humphrey

Russia was banned from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang due to state-sponsored doping, although a total of 168 Russians were permitted to compete as part of a neutral Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) team.



Yesterday, the IOC said it had received all the remaining test results from the OAR delegation and confirmed that all were negative.

