IOC invite 169 Russian athletes to Winter Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed that 169 Russian athletes have been invited to compete at the PyeongChang Winter Games, the head of the Russian Olympic delegation told Russian news agency TASS.



The Olympic world is bracing for more evidence of systematic Russian doping. Source: Associated Press/Mark Humphrey

"Today the IOC officially registered the lists of athletes and Russian delegation in their system. Henceforth, they are de facto in it and can get accredited," Stanislav Pozdnyakov said.



The athletes have been chosen from a pool of 389 after being cleared by two vetting panels of suspicion of doping.



The number confirms the figure given Thursday by the suspended Russian Olympic Committee.



Russian officials revealed this week that 111 athletes the IOC panel had rejected from an original list of 500 included Olympic champions Viktor Ahn (short track), Anton Shipulin (biathlon) and Ksenia Stolbova (figure skating).

