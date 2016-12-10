 

IOC invite 169 Russian athletes to Winter Olympics

Associated Press

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed that 169 Russian athletes have been invited to compete at the PyeongChang Winter Games, the head of the Russian Olympic delegation told Russian news agency TASS.

The Olympic world is bracing for more evidence of systematic Russian doping.

The Olympic world is bracing for more evidence of systematic Russian doping.

"Today the IOC officially registered the lists of athletes and Russian delegation in their system. Henceforth, they are de facto in it and can get accredited," Stanislav Pozdnyakov said.

The athletes have been chosen from a pool of 389 after being cleared by two vetting panels of suspicion of doping.

The number confirms the figure given Thursday by the suspended Russian Olympic Committee.

Russian officials revealed this week that 111 athletes the IOC panel had rejected from an original list of 500 included Olympic champions Viktor Ahn (short track), Anton Shipulin (biathlon) and Ksenia Stolbova (figure skating).

Russian athletes will compete at the February 9-25 PyeongChang Games under neutral colours as "Olympic Athletes from Russia" after the IOC decided to suspended Russia because of a state-run doping scandal.

