TODAY |

IOC in talks with insurers over compensation for Tokyo 2020 postponement

Source:  Associated Press

The International Olympic Committee is in talks with insurers over compensation for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Games.

Japan insists it will work with the International Olympic Committee to host the games by then.

Olympic operations director Pierre Ducrey says there is “an open discussion” between the IOC and insurance brokers “to try and find the right level of compensation to help us bear the cost of having to wait another year.”

The IOC pays for insurance against the cancellation of an Olympics but it is unclear if its policy covers a one-year postponement.

Cancellation policies detailed in IOC accounts cost NZ $22.2 million for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and $19.8 million for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

The IOC said last month it set aside over $1 billion to cover potential extra costs for the postponement.

Costs for organizers in Japan are expected to run to billions of dollars.

